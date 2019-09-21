CHESTER — A Bolton woman was arrested Friday for allegedly entering an acquaintance's residence without permission and took items that did not belong to her, State Police said.
Carly M. Snyder, 28, was charged with felony burglary for entering the residence and misdemeanor criminal mischief with intent to damage property, police said.
State Police received a complaint and following an investigation made the arrest.
Snyder was arraigned and sent to Warren County jail for lack of bail, police said.
