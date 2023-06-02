The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the fraud investigators at Warren County Social Services in February that they had determined that Eve Deima, 33, had fraudulently received benefits. On March 9th, 2022, Deima failed to report the income of an individual residing in her household on a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recertification form, allowing her to collect $2,505 in benefits that she otherwise would not have qualified for, according to a news release.