 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bolton man charged with DWI

  • 0

BOLTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree while driving drunk, police said.

At 4:50 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving one car and a tree on Sagamore Road in the town of Bolton.

Police said Shubham Tuwani, 24, of Bolton, was driving a 2005 Ford Sedan westbound on Sagamore Road when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a tree.

According to police, while interviewing Tuwani, they determined he was intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Bolton Town Court.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indiana man pleads guilty in Glens Falls rape case

Indiana man pleads guilty in Glens Falls rape case

An Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday in Warren County Court to all charges in an indictment that charged him with three felony counts of third-degree rape and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News