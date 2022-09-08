Bolton man charged with DWI

BOLTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree while driving drunk, police said.

At 4:50 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving one car and a tree on Sagamore Road in the town of Bolton.

Police said Shubham Tuwani, 24, of Bolton, was driving a 2005 Ford Sedan westbound on Sagamore Road when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a tree.

According to police, while interviewing Tuwani, they determined he was intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Bolton Town Court.