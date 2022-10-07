 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolton man admits to firing shotgun

Christopher G. Sprague II

Sprague

 Provided photo

A Bolton man has admitted to firing a gun at a person driving a four-wheeler near his property.

Christopher G. Sprague II, 53, was arrested in May after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to 10 River Lane for a 911 call regarding a man firing a gun at another person.

The investigation determined that Sprague fired a shotgun from his driveway.

Sprague was acquainted with the person. No one was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Sprague was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

Sprague is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

