Biden, Cobb lawn signs being stolen

Signs supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates are being stolen from local lawns.
Christine Fitzgibbon of Moreau said all three of her signs for Biden, Cobb and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner were taken.
Fitzgibbon contacted the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which told her they are receiving a lot of complaints about people stealing political signs.
“It’s hard to catch them. They come at night. They just pick them up,” she said.
It bothered her.
“They have the nerve to come on your property to do that. Don’t they believe in the First Amendment? Everybody has a right to think what they want to think,” she said.
Undeterred, Fitzgibbon made her own sign, which says: “Biden-Harris: Since Our Previous Sign Was Stolen!!”
“This is one of the elections I’m most worried about in my whole life,” she said.
Mary Jenkins, also of Moreau, said her political signs were taken early Saturday morning.
“They actually pulled into our driveway and went through our street and took signs. They bent over Biden signs,” Jenkins said.
Signs have also been swiped from the triangle of land where Route 9 and Route 32 intersect, according to Jenkins.
“It’s sad, because it’s taking away people’s First Amendment rights,” she said.
The sheriff’s officer Jenkins talked to said the office had received around 15 calls on stolen lawn signs, she said.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Wednesday he was not aware of any reports of stolen lawn signs.
“If people do have them stolen, just contact us and it will be fully investigated,” he said.
In Glens Falls, Cathy Corrigan, who lives on Quade Street, said she had a Biden sign stolen from her yard, which upset her.
“I was really angry about this,” she said.
She filed a police report, but the officer told her it was unlikely the thief would be caught.
“I don’t really care much about that. I want people to be aware that it’s happening and it’s wrong,” she said.
She said the same thing has happened to others in the neighborhood along Crandall and Shippey streets.
A Biden sign was stolen off the chain link fence around Linda Lane's property on Crandall Street, she said. It probably happened at night, because she spends much of her day out on the front porch, she said.
The thievery has become such a problem, people are having trouble finding replacement Biden signs, Lane said. Tedra Cobb, Democratic candidate for the NY-21 Congressional District seat, was handing out some Biden lawn signs in addition to her own at a recent campaign event.
“The Biden signs were gone within 10 minutes,” Lane said.
Police Chief Tony Lydon did not return a message, seeking comment about the lawn sign thefts.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.