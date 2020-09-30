Biden, Cobb lawn signs being stolen

“It’s sad, because it’s taking away people’s First Amendment rights,” she said.

The sheriff’s officer Jenkins talked to said the office had received around 15 calls on stolen lawn signs, she said.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Wednesday he was not aware of any reports of stolen lawn signs.

“If people do have them stolen, just contact us and it will be fully investigated,” he said.

In Glens Falls, Cathy Corrigan, who lives on Quade Street, said she had a Biden sign stolen from her yard, which upset her.

“I was really angry about this,” she said.

She filed a police report, but the officer told her it was unlikely the thief would be caught.

“I don’t really care much about that. I want people to be aware that it’s happening and it’s wrong,” she said.

She said the same thing has happened to others in the neighborhood along Crandall and Shippey streets.

A Biden sign was stolen off the chain link fence around Linda Lane's property on Crandall Street, she said. It probably happened at night, because she spends much of her day out on the front porch, she said.