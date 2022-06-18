Ballston Spa woman arrested in Saratoga Springs slashing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Ballston Spa woman has been arrested for allegedly slashing a 51-year-old man during an apparent road rage incident in Saratoga Springs on Friday afternoon.

Dimeiry M. Ortiz-Lopez, 20, is accused of using a box cutter to assault the man. The incident took place just before 3 p.m.

Police said that the victim was driving a box van and had stopped on Caroline Street. He briefly exchanged words with the driver of a sedan, later identified as Ortiz-Lopez, who had stopped behind the van.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a disagreement over driving skills that took place before the vehicles ended up on Caroline Street. Police do not believe Ortiz-Lopez knew the victim.

Ortiz-Lopez was charged with felony second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned late Friday and sent to Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

The victim was driven by private vehicle to Saratoga Hospital and later transferred to Albany Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening. He has since been released.

Caroline Street was closed for about 45 minutes as investigators were working at the scene.