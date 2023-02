BALLSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa woman has admitted to stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area.

Penny L. Richards, 47, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Richards was arrested last November after an investigation by state police of multiple complaints last month of catalytic converters cut and stolen from vehicles parked at businesses.

Richards is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11.