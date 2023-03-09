GREENFIELD — A former teacher at the Ballston Spa school district has admitted to sexually abusing four minors.
Crim S. Trerise, 57, of Middle Grove, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse.
Trerise was arrested in July by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for having sexual contact with minors from 2015 to 2017 in the town of Greenfield. Trerise knew the victims.
Trerise is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.
Trerise was a math teacher with the district.
District spokesman Stuart Williams said he is no longer employed there.