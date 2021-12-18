Ballston Spa pair arrested for drug possession

MOREAU — A pair of Ballston Spa residents were arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday night, according to state police.

Meriah M. Riley, 29, was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, a felony.

Damani A. Went, 22, is charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, a felony.

Went was pulled over by state police as he traveled north on the Northway at approximately 10:47 p.m. During the stop, police determined that he had an active warrant from the Saratoga Springs Police Department, according to police.

Went was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of a plastic straw which had cocaine residue on it, police said.

After a further search of the vehicle and Riley, the passenger, state police discovered a lockbox containing several pills of amphetamine, roughly 4 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police said that the trooper also located a jar that contained roughly 6 grams of methamphetamine.

Both Went and Riley were were taken into custody and transported to the State Police station in Wilton. Went was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released under his own recognizance, according to police. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

Went was turned over to the Saratoga Springs Police Department on the existing warrant.

Riley was also arraigned in Moreau Town Court. She was held in Saratoga County Jail without bail. She is also due back in court on Dec. 22.

