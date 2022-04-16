Ballston Spa man sentenced to one year in jail for felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Ballston Spa man was sentenced to one year in jail for driving drunk and without a license last August.

Nicholas H. Geraghty was arrested on Aug. 19 just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Greenwich. He was driving a pickup truck with no license plates.

The trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Geraghty’s breath, police said. Field sobriety tests showed signs that Geraghty was impaired.

Geraghty refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol concentration, police said. He also had a revoked driver’s license. He was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated because he has a previous conviction within 10 years.

Geraghty pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony DWI-previous conviction and was sentenced on April 8.