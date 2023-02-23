LAKE GEORGE — A Ballston Spa man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 4 years in prison after being arrested on drug charges last year at a Mobil gas station.

On Feb. 7, 2022, state police responded to a welfare check at the station in Lake George. The trooper found Alex A. Stivale, 31, asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in front of a gas pump.

Stivale did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He also had more than 11 grams of cocaine, a quantity of clonazepam and drug paraphernalia.

Sitvale had been charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty to a violation of his probation. Stivale was also sentenced to 2 years of post-release supervision.