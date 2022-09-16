Ballston Spa man sentenced in robbery spree

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Ballston Spa man was sentenced on Friday to 8 to 16 years in prison for a robbery spree in Saratoga Springs.

Justin P. Rock, 37, robbed three businesses in a single day — two of them less than 10 minutes. The incident started on Feb. 19 in Saratoga Springs, when Rock robbed the XtraMart at 154 South Broadway at 1:45 a.m.; the I Love NY Pizza at 26 Congress St. at 4:22 p.m.; and Post Time Wine & Spirits at 170 South Broadway at 4:30 p.m.

Police said Rock walked into each business, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. He did not display any weapon. No force was used.

He also robbed Midtown Wine & Spirits in Ballston Spa on Feb. 21.

Rock pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in July to four felony counts of third-degree robbery. He received a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison on each count, which are to be served consequently. He also must pay full restitution to the victims.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen thanked police for the “quick, diligent and thorough” work gathering evidence for the case.

“Because of the experience of law enforcement involved, they were able to apprehend Justin Rock before he could harm anyone else. Given the wealth of evidence they obtained, we were able to bring about a resolution we deemed just for someone with Rock’s significant history,” she said in a news release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Frandino together with District Attorney Investigator Jack Barney.