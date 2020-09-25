Ballston Spa man charged with selling drugs around Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs police arrested a Ballston Spa man on Friday for allegedly selling drugs in and around the city earlier this year.
Phillip C. Ramsey, 46, was picked up on outstanding warrants. He was charged five felony counts, including two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana.
His arraignment is pending.
The case was handled by the department’s Special Investigations Unit.
