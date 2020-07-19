Ballston Spa man charged with felony DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

William E. Barton, 39 was stopped by a trooper just before 11:30 p.m. on Lake Shore Drive, according to the State Police public information website.

Barton was charged with felony counts operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater and DWI with a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

