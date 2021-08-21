 Skip to main content
Ballston Spa man charged with felony DWI after Greenwich traffic stop
GREENWICH — A Ballston Spa man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he drove drunk and without a license.

State police stopped Nicholas H. Geraghty, 33, just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Greenwich.

He was allegedly driving a pickup truck with no license plates.

The trooper could smell alcohol on Geraghty’s breath, police said. Field sobriety tests showed signs that Geraghty was impaired, according to police.

Geraghty refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol concentration, police said. He also had a revoked driver’s license.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Greenwich Town Court on Sept. 9.

