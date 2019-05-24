GREENFIELD — A Ballston Spa man faces multiple charges after driving off the road and striking a fence post.
Ronald L. Bordeau, 55, was traveling on Middle Grove Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he left the road. When troopers arrived, they observed signs of intoxication and Bordeau failed field sobriety tests, police said.
Bordeau resisted when police tried to arrest him, police said. After a brief struggle, Bordeau was transported to the State Police station in Wilton for processing.
He was charged with a felony count of DWI for having a previous conviction within the last 10 years, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and traffic infractions for refusing to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.
Bordeau was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.