{{featured_button_text}}
Post-Star Crime & Courts

GREENFIELD — A Ballston Spa man faces multiple charges after driving off the road and striking a fence post.

Ronald L. Bordeau, 55, was traveling on Middle Grove Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he left the road. When troopers arrived, they observed signs of intoxication and Bordeau failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Bordeau resisted when police tried to arrest him, police said. After a brief struggle, Bordeau was transported to the State Police station in Wilton for processing.

He was charged with a felony count of DWI for having a previous conviction within the last 10 years, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and traffic infractions for refusing to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said. 

Bordeau was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments