 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ballston Spa man arrested on drug charges after Queensbury crash

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Ballston Spa man is facing drug charges after crashing his vehicle into a fence.

At about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, state police responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle parked on a property off Coolidge Avenue in the town of Queensbury. A trooper arrived and woke the occupant of the vehicle. He was identified as 30-year-old Alex A. Strivale.

An investigation determined that Strivale had backed into and damaged a wooden fence on the property and was in possession of about 6.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to a news release.

Strivale was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Bail was set at $7,500 cash, $15,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. Strivale is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UNICEF: Ukraine war bringing devastation for children not seen since WWII

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News