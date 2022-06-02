Ballston Spa man arrested on drug charges after Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY — A Ballston Spa man is facing drug charges after crashing his vehicle into a fence.
At about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, state police responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle parked on a property off Coolidge Avenue in the town of Queensbury. A trooper arrived and woke the occupant of the vehicle. He was identified as 30-year-old Alex A. Strivale.
An investigation determined that Strivale had backed into and damaged a wooden fence on the property and was in possession of about 6.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to a news release.
Strivale was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Bail was set at $7,500 cash, $15,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. Strivale is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 6.