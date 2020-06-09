Ballston Spa man arrested on child porn charges
Ballston Spa man arrested on child porn charges

BALLSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

State Police, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested 22-year-old Adam C. Carey on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Carey is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, police said. He was taken into custody after police obtained a warrant and searched his residence, according to a news release.

Carey was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Milton Town Court on July 22 at 4 p.m.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

