Ballston Spa man arrested on child porn charges

BALLSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
State Police, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested 22-year-old Adam C. Carey on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Carey is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, police said. He was taken into custody after police obtained a warrant and searched his residence, according to a news release.
Carey was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Milton Town Court on July 22 at 4 p.m.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.