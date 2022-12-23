Ballston Spa man admits to role in Saratoga County drug trafficking ring

BALLSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking organization to distribute cocaine base and heroin in Saratoga County.

Maxwell Leiser, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany on Tuesday to federal drug conspiracy and firearm charges.

Leiser said that between December 2020 and April 2021, he conspired with Terell M. Patrick, aka “Lite,” to distribute approximately 465 grams of cocaine base and 198 grams of heroin, according to a news release. Leiser also admitting to unlawfully possessed three firearms and ammunition as a felon.

Leiser faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life and a maximum fine of $10 million when sentenced on April 20.

This case was investigated by the FBI and New York State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet J. O’Hanlon.