BALSTON SPA — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly violently assaulting a 3-month-old child.

Jacob E. Krall, 19, was charged with felony second-degree assault, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, officers and the Community Emergency Corps were dispatched to a report of a 3-month-old child in respiratory distress. The child was treated on scene and transported to the hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police said as a result of the investigation into the source of the child’s injuries, Krall was arrested.

Krall, who police said is a relative of the child, is accused of violently assaulting the 3-month-old infant, resulting in serious physical injuries.

Krall was arraigned before Judge Timothy Brown in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail.

“There is nothing in society more heinous than victimizing our most vulnerable. My office will go to any lengths to provide justice to all victims, especially children,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a news release.