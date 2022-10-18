Ballston man convicted in shovel attack

BALLSTON — A Ballston man could face more than 25 years in prison for striking his father-in-law on the back of the head with a shovel.

Troy M. Tenace, 33, was convicted by a jury in Saratoga County Court on Monday of one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault — both felonies — and two misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

Tenace choked a person he knew in his house on Sept. 24, 2021. When he refused to let her leave, one of the family members came to assist her in leaving the residence. When that person arrived, Tenace struck him on the back of the head with a shovel. He continued to assault him while on the ground, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim had a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a traumatic brain jury.

The news release does not identify the relationship of the victim to Tenace but The Post-Star’s media partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, says it is his father-in-law.

“Both victims in this case know the defendant. They demonstrated strength and courage in telling the trial jury about the vicious attack by Defendant Tenace,” District Attorney Karen Heggen said in a news release.

Tenace is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.