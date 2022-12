MALTA — A Ballston Lake man was sentenced on Tuesday to 7 years in prison for selling quantities of methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

Shawn M. Finn, 35, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in October to a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Finn was arrested in August following a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

He also was sentenced to 2 years of post-release supervision.