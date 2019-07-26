{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A backstretch worker at the Saratoga Race Course was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman on Caroline Street earlier in the week.

Francisco J. Ortega-Hernandez, 26, of Jalisco, Mexico had been in the Caroline Street area when he observed a 35-year-old woman and followed her as she walked on Phila Street.

Ortega-Hernandez is accused of grabbing her around the head and neck when she was in the area of Nelson Avenue, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Police were initially unsuccessful in locating Ortega-Hernandez, but through the investigation learned that Ortega-Hernandez had left the Saratoga area and gone to Albany International Airport, where he was scheduled to board a flight home to Mexico.

Saratoga Springs Police investigators coordinated with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to locate Ortega-Hernandez at the airport before his departure. He was taken into custody and transported back to the Saratoga Springs Police station for processing.

Ortega-Hernandez was charged with a felony count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor offenses of criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree stalking.

Ortega is a Mexican citizen who has been in the United States since June legally on a H2B work visa, had proper credentials to work on New York Racing Association property.

