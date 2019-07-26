SARATOGA SPRINGS — A backstretch worker at the Saratoga Race Course was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman on Caroline Street earlier in the week.
Francisco J. Ortega-Hernandez, 26, of Jalisco, Mexico had been in the Caroline Street area when he observed a 35-year-old woman and followed her as she walked on Phila Street.
Ortega-Hernandez is accused of grabbing her around the head and neck when she was in the area of Nelson Avenue, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
Police were initially unsuccessful in locating Ortega-Hernandez, but through the investigation learned that Ortega-Hernandez had left the Saratoga area and gone to Albany International Airport, where he was scheduled to board a flight home to Mexico.
Saratoga Springs Police investigators coordinated with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to locate Ortega-Hernandez at the airport before his departure. He was taken into custody and transported back to the Saratoga Springs Police station for processing.
Ortega-Hernandez was charged with a felony count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor offenses of criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree stalking.
Ortega is a Mexican citizen who has been in the United States since June legally on a H2B work visa, had proper credentials to work on New York Racing Association property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.