Baby injured in alleged assault by father dies

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said Sunday that the nearly 8-week-old infant died on Saturday at Albany Medical Center from injuries he suffered on July 4.

French said he had no further information to release at this time. An update would likely come on Monday, he said.

Police said the boy's father, 19-year-old Tyler Zaugg, struck the baby in the head and torso with a closed fist. The infant had a brain injury and cracked ribs.

Zaugg had been alone with the infant in their Broad Street apartment and police determined that he harmed the boy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zaugg was indicted on July 9 on felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He may face more charges in the wake of the baby’s death.

His girlfriend, Delaney Locke, had told police that Zaugg had been watching the infant while she was at her mother’s home. Zaugg had called her to say that the baby had slipped in the tub when he was giving him a bath and he needed to come home.