Averill Park man arrested for ramming pickup into another vehicle

GREENWICH — An Averill Park man rammed his pickup truck into another vehicle in a bid to stop what he believed was a trespasser from leaving a Greenwich residence, State Police said.

Joshua Palitsch, 26, was dropping a passenger off at a residence located on Route 49 in Greenwich at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the pair noticed an individual exit the home and enter an SUV.

Palitsch, in a bid to prevent the person from leaving, then struck the SUV with his Ford F250, police said.

An investigation into the incident determined the suspected trespasser was a former resident returning to gather belongings, police said.

Palitsch was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Greenwich Town Court on Sept. 14.