You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Averill Park man arrested for ramming pickup into another vehicle
0 comments

Averill Park man arrested for ramming pickup into another vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — An Averill Park man rammed his pickup truck into another vehicle in a bid to stop what he believed was a trespasser from leaving a Greenwich residence, State Police said.

Joshua Palitsch, 26, was dropping a passenger off at a residence located on Route 49 in Greenwich at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the pair noticed an individual exit the home and enter an SUV. 

Palitsch, in a bid to prevent the person from leaving, then struck the SUV with his Ford F250, police said.

An investigation into the incident determined the suspected trespasser was a former resident returning to gather belongings, police said.

Palitsch was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Greenwich Town Court on Sept. 14.  

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News