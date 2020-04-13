Autopsy confirms cause of death of homicide victim, investigation continues

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An autopsy has confirmed that the man killed Saturday at the ClearView Motel in South Glens Falls died from multiple stab wounds.
Dr. Michael Sikirica performed the autopsy on Sunday at Albany Medical Center. It determined that Kenny J. Shipski Jr. died from an accumulation of blood surrounding his lungs as a result of stab wounds to the chest, according to State Police.
Police did not have any new updates on the case on Monday, but said it is an open investigation.
Juan A. Vasquez, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly stabbing Shipski. South Glens Falls police officers found Shipski dead in a room at the motel just after 7 a.m.
Vasquez is due back in court on Thursday.
Shipski, 30, is originally from Corinth and was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. Shipski had two children, Kenny III and Blake, with his girlfriend Shannon Frederick. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in addition to spending time with his children.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Both men were residents at the ClearView Motel.
South Glens Falls Village Mayor Harry Gutheil said he is not aware of any concerns involving the motel, which changed ownership in 2017. The new owner has been making renovations to the building
“I know in the past we used to get some calls,” he said.
South Glens Falls Police Sgt. Todd Moulthrop also said there have not been any more calls than normal at the property.
“Everything has been relatively routine,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.