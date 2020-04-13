Autopsy confirms cause of death of homicide victim, investigation continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An autopsy has confirmed that the man killed Saturday at the ClearView Motel in South Glens Falls died from multiple stab wounds.

Dr. Michael Sikirica performed the autopsy on Sunday at Albany Medical Center. It determined that Kenny J. Shipski Jr. died from an accumulation of blood surrounding his lungs as a result of stab wounds to the chest, according to State Police.

Police did not have any new updates on the case on Monday, but said it is an open investigation.

Juan A. Vasquez, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly stabbing Shipski. South Glens Falls police officers found Shipski dead in a room at the motel just after 7 a.m.

Vasquez is due back in court on Thursday.

Shipski, 30, is originally from Corinth and was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. Shipski had two children, Kenny III and Blake, with his girlfriend Shannon Frederick. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in addition to spending time with his children.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.