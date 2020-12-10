Authorities to investigate background of Hadley man accused of stabbing wife

BALLSTON SPA — Authorities are going to conduct an investigation into the background of the man who allegedly stabbed his wife to determine if there are any factors that affected his actions.

Gary Carvajal, 66, is accused of using a knife to stab his wife in June at their home at 18 Grove Court. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Carvajal is facing felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

Carvajal has rejected a plea offer of 7 years in prison.

He appeared in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday for a brief hearing to get an update on the case. His attorney, Mark Sacco, said he has been trying to get an evaluation of his client’s mental health, but that process has taken longer than he expected.

Sacco requested what is referred to as a pre-plea investigation. Usually, these types of background investigations are done after a defendant has pleaded guilty and are used to determine sentencing. However, Sacco wants one before his client decides whether to take a plea.