Authorities: Glens Falls man entered U.S. Capitol building, smoked marijuana inside

In the second video, Bonet says, “Capitol building smoking with all my people,” and then pans the camera to show other people, according to court paperwork. The third video is taken from inside the Crypt of the Capitol, where Bonet is chanting “our house” in response to “whose house?”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, FBI agents obtained Bonet’s vehicle registration information and were able to confirm through license plate readers on the highway that his vehicle traveled south on Interstate 95 late in the evening on Jan. 5 through Baltimore, according to authorities. The vehicle was then seen in Albany County on the Northway on Jan. 7.

Agents said they could not find any license plate reader footage of him in Washington, D.C.

Bonet contacted The Post-Star late on Tuesday night to say he believes that he did nothing wrong. He admits being in the building.

“The cops let me in,” he said.

Bonet said he did not damage any property and it was a regular cigarette he was smoking.

He said he does not condone violence. He said he believes that there was election fraud and he was trying to draw attention to this issue.