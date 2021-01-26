Authorities: Glens Falls man entered U.S. Capitol building, smoked marijuana inside

A Glens Falls man was charged Monday after federal authorities said he was inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot and posted to social media a video of himself smoking what appears to be a marijuana cigarette.
James Bonet was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to paperwork filed in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.
Bonet works in Saratoga Springs and his co-workers contacted the FBI to say that Bonet was promoting conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They provided screenshots of videos and pictures that Bonet had posted to Facebook, since deleted, describing him entering the Capitol.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building while Congress was meeting to accept the results of the Electoral College. The rioters damaged property and fought with officers. Five people died in the incident.
Bonet posted a series of three videos to his Facebook page. In the first video, he says: “We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” according to court paperwork.
He then is seen walking up a small flight of stairs toward a door to the Capitol, court paperwork states. He also posted a photograph that appears to show the covered scaffolding of the Capitol, and a Trump flag is featured in the photo.
In the second video, Bonet says, “Capitol building smoking with all my people,” and then pans the camera to show other people, according to court paperwork. The third video is taken from inside the Crypt of the Capitol, where Bonet is chanting “our house” in response to “whose house?”
In addition, FBI agents obtained Bonet’s vehicle registration information and were able to confirm through license plate readers on the highway that his vehicle traveled south on Interstate 95 late in the evening on Jan. 5 through Baltimore, according to authorities. The vehicle was then seen in Albany County on the Northway on Jan. 7.
Agents said they could not find any license plate reader footage of him in Washington, D.C.
Bonet contacted The Post-Star late on Tuesday night to say he believes that he did nothing wrong. He admits being in the building.
“The cops let me in,” he said.
Bonet said he did not damage any property and it was a regular cigarette he was smoking.
He said he does not condone violence. He said he believes that there was election fraud and he was trying to draw attention to this issue.
“I was practicing my First Amendment right to peaceful protest. I didn’t break anything,” he said.
Bonet said he is meeting with his lawyers on Wednesday ahead of a possible arraignment.
