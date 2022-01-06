Attorney sentenced to 1 year in jail for stealing over $860,000 from client

BALLSTON SPA — A Wilton attorney was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for stealing over $860,000 from a client.

Ellen K. Zwijacz, 43, was arrested in February after police said she took funds belonging to her client and client’s estate from March 2013 through July 2018.

Zwijacz pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 1 to felony third-degree grand larceny. She admitted that she transferred control of her client’s funds without the knowledge of her client using fraudulent legal documents, according to a news release from Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Zwijacz also submitted documents to an insurance company to change address and beneficiary information on life insurance policies in order to receive future correspondence and the benefits. She also filed inaccurate probate documents concealing the theft.

“The defendant was a trusted advisor and friend to the victim and used both her position as attorney and personal relationship with the victim to defraud the victim,” Heggen said in a news release.

Zwijacz also lost her license to practice law.

A third party had paid $864,581.46 in restitution to the victim. Zwijacz had faced as much as 1 to 3 years in state prison if the funds were not repaid.

