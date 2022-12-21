Arrest made in TD Bank robbery in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — An arrest has been made in the TD Bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday at 14 Main St.

Harry Franklin, 54, is in the Washington County Jail, being held on a felony charge of third-degree robbery, as of Wednesday.

No other information on the arrest was immediately available from authorities.

The Hudson Falls Police Department, New York State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office all responded to a report of a robbery at the Hudson Falls bank at 9:43 a.m.

Police said a Black man, now identified as Franklin, wearing a black jacket, winter hat and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. Police have not released information about how much money he was given.