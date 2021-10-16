 Skip to main content
Arrest made in connection with South Glens Falls vandalism spree

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An arrest has been made in connection with a July vandalism spree that left several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue damaged.

John P. Sgorrano Jr., 27, is facing multiple charges for allegedly damaging six separate storefronts during the July 19 incident.

Annie’s Nails, Coopers Nails, Debut Salon, Carriage Traders and Kippers Clippers were among the businesses affected. 

John P. Sgorrano Jr.

Sgorrano 

Toadflax Nursery in Moreau was also damaged during the spree. 

Sgorrano was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; and misdemeanor petit larceny. 

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and more charges are possible, according to police. 

Sgorrano was released and is due back in Moreau Town Court on Dec. 8. 

