Argyle woman faces mischief charge for allegedly breaking camera

ARGYLE — An Argyle woman has been arrested after police said she damaged a person’s camera recently.

State police responded to an Argyle residence at about 8:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident. Kayla D. Serviss, 24, is accusing of damaging the victim’s camera. Serviss left the scene before police arrived but turned herself in on June 1.

She was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and issued an appearance ticket. Serviss is due in Argyle Town Court on June 14.

