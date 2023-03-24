QUEENSBURY — An Argyle woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart after she had been banned from the store.

State police on Oct. 28 at about 5 p.m. responded to one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury for a report of a shoplifting incident the previous day. Erin A. Winchell, 31, allegedly was trespassing at the location. She had been prohibited from coming on the property since October 2020.

Police did not say from which Walmart in Queensbury Winchell is banned.

Winchell was located at a home in Argyle on March 15.

She was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. Winchell was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on April 3.