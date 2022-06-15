 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argyle man to receive 1 to 3 years in prison for firing gun in woman's direction

  • 0

ARGYLE — An Argyle man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to firing a gun in the direction of a woman during a domestic incident.

Raymond K. Bates III pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bates was arrested on July 16 of last year. Police said he fired two shots in the woman’s direction, when she tried to leave at around 4:30 p.m. He then barricaded himself inside the residence.

A Washington County Sheriff’s negotiator was able to establish phone contact with Bates, who agreed to walk out and meet deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

Raymond K .Bates III

Bates
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gourmet chef in Ghana reduces food waste by feeding those in need

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News