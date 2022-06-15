Argyle man to receive 1 to 3 years in prison for firing gun in woman's direction

ARGYLE — An Argyle man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to firing a gun in the direction of a woman during a domestic incident.

Raymond K. Bates III pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bates was arrested on July 16 of last year. Police said he fired two shots in the woman’s direction, when she tried to leave at around 4:30 p.m. He then barricaded himself inside the residence.

A Washington County Sheriff’s negotiator was able to establish phone contact with Bates, who agreed to walk out and meet deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

