Argyle man sentenced to 8 to 10 years for strangling person

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison for strangling a person during a domestic incident.

Bruce A. Parent was arrested in May 2021 for the incident that took place on March 25, 2021 in Argyle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not release specific details about what Parent was accused of doing, but he was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Parent pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to one count of strangulation and was sentenced on May 20 to 7 years in prison. He also received a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison for jumping bail. That sentence will run consecutively to the strangulation sentence.