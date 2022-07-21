Argyle man sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for possessing destructive devices

ALBANY — An Argyle man was sentenced on Wednesday to over 4 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of destructive devices, firearms and ammunition.

Daniel Day, 35, had admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany to possessing the component parts necessary to assemble and create three homemade, improvised explosive devices at his residence in Argyle on Aug. 5, 2021, according to a news release.

Day also possessed other firearms and ammunition at his residence, including a submachinegun, a sawed-off shotgun, and a 3D-printed pistol without a serial number. None of the firearms were registered to Day as required by federal law, and he had a prior felony conviction that prevented him from possessing the firearms and ammunition.

As part of his plea agreement, Day agreed to abandon and forfeit all the bomb-making materials and chemicals, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition found at his residence, prosecutors said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby sentenced Day to 51 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release following his sentence.

This case was investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), which includes members of the FBI and New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Wentworth-Ping and Richard Belliss.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI.