Argyle man receives 1 1/2 years in prison for trying to solicit sex with cop posing as teenage girl

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in state prison after admitting to trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl.

Austin D. DeMarco was arrested in November after police said that he had engaged in online conversations with someone he believed to be a teenager under the age of 14.

The person was actually an undercover police officer who was pretending to a be a child or have access to a child for sex. DeMarco asked the person to come to Argyle for a sexual encounter.

DeMarco pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony second-degree attempted rape.

