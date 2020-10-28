 Skip to main content
Argyle man receives 1 1/2 years in prison for trying to solicit sex with cop posing as teenage girl
Argyle man receives 1 1/2 years in prison for trying to solicit sex with cop posing as teenage girl

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in state prison after admitting to trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl.

Austin D. DeMarco was arrested in November after police said that he had engaged in online conversations with someone he believed to be a teenager under the age of 14.

The person was actually an undercover police officer who was pretending to a be a child or have access to a child for sex. DeMarco asked the person to come to Argyle for a sexual encounter.

DeMarco pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony second-degree attempted rape.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

