Argyle man killed in fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — A worker clearing tree branches near a road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday morning, police said.

Washington County sheriff's officers responded to a report of a car-pedestrian accident with a serious injury on county Route 16 in Fort Ann at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found that workers had been trimming tree branches using a bucket-style truck.

Nicholas A. Montello, 19, of Argyle, was identified as one of the individuals picking up the fallen branches in and around the roadway when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Montello was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Ann EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was identified as Kecia L. Freiberger, 56, of East Farm Woods Lane in Fort Ann.

The accident remains under investigation as police continue to look into the circumstances, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the accident or may have information related to it to contact the Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was assisted by personnel from Fort Ann Fire and EMS, West Fort Ann Fire and the Warren County Sheriff's Office.