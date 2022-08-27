Argyle man gets 4 years in prison for child porn, weapons charges

ARGYLE — An Argyle man has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for illegally owning firearms and possessing child pornography.

David M. Ballard pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 19 to felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Ballard was arrested last November after an investigation that began from a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police obtained a warrant to search his residence and found that he possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. He also had multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Ballard was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 3 years of post-release supervision on the weapons charge and 2 years in prison and 6 years of post-release supervision on the pornography charge. The sentences will run concurrently.