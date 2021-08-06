Argyle man faces federal weapons charges

ALBANY — An Argyle felon is facing federal charges for unlawfully possessing a machine gun and ammunition, police reported.

A search of the residence of 34-year-old Daniel Day found a Sten Mark II 9 mm submachine gun, which authorities said can be restored to shoot automatically, court documents showed.

Police also found 200 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 20 rounds of .270-caliber ammunition and two boxes of ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun.

Authorities said Day searched on the internet for how to obtain parts to assemble and manufacture a Sten Mark II submachine gun.

Day is prohibited from owning guns and ammunition, following a previous conviction in U.S. District Court for unlawfully possessing firearms as a user of marijuana. He served nearly 2 years in prison.

Day was arraigned on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel, who ordered him detained.

If convicted, Day faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years, according to a news release.

The announcement of the arrest was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette Bacon; Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI; and John DeVito, special agent in charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.