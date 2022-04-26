Argyle man expected to get 7 years in prison for strangulation

ARGYLE — An Argyle man is expected to receive a sentence of 7 years in prison for strangling a person during a domestic incident.

Bruce A. Parent was arrested in May 2021 for the incident that took place on March 25, 2021 in Argyle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not release specific details about what he was accused of doing but charged him with third-degree robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Parent pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to second-degree strangulation. He will also receive 3 years of post-release supervision. He also pleaded guilty to bail jumping and is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison, which will run consecutively to the strangulation sentence.