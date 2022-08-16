Argyle man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

ARGYLE — An Argyle man was charged in a domestic incident case that occurred on Aug. 1, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert A. Risacher, 31, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor, following an investigation led by Investigator Kate Paddock and Deputy William Greene from the Sheriff’s Office.

Police discovered that Risacher had choked a former female partner while holding her down at a residence in Argyle, police said.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released and is scheduled for a later court date at Argyle Town Court.