 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Argyle man barricaded himself inside residence following armed domestic dispute
0 comments
top story

Argyle man barricaded himself inside residence following armed domestic dispute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — A portion of Main Street was closed Friday as a sheriff’s negotiator attempted to make contact with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence following a domestic dispute.

Raymond K. Bates III, 48, is facing multiple charges after police said he fired at least two shots in the direction of a female victim sometime around 4:25 p.m. after she tried to leave following a dispute.

Bates, who knew the victim, retreated back inside the residence before police arrived, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was not injured, according to police

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond K .Bates III

Bates

A sheriff’s negotiator was able to establish phone contact with Bates, who agreed to walk out and meet deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

Bates was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and menacing.

He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in Fort Edward and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News