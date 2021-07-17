Argyle man barricaded himself inside residence following armed domestic dispute

ARGYLE — A portion of Main Street was closed Friday as a sheriff’s negotiator attempted to make contact with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence following a domestic dispute.

Raymond K. Bates III, 48, is facing multiple charges after police said he fired at least two shots in the direction of a female victim sometime around 4:25 p.m. after she tried to leave following a dispute.

Bates, who knew the victim, retreated back inside the residence before police arrived, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was not injured, according to police

A sheriff’s negotiator was able to establish phone contact with Bates, who agreed to walk out and meet deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

Bates was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and menacing.

He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in Fort Edward and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.