Argyle man accused of possessing child pornography

ARGYLE — An Argyle man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

David M. Ballard, 38, is accused of possessing and sharing images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, according to state police. The investigation stemmed from a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The arrest came after police obtained a warrant to search his residence. He also allegedly illegally possessed multiple firearms and high capacity magazines.

Ballard was charged on Nov. 24 with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

