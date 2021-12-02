 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argyle man accused of possessing child pornography

David M. Ballard

Ballard

 Michael Goot

ARGYLE — An Argyle man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

David M. Ballard, 38, is accused of possessing and sharing images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, according to state police. The investigation stemmed from a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The arrest came after police obtained a warrant to search his residence. He also allegedly illegally possessed multiple firearms and high capacity magazines.

Ballard was charged on Nov. 24 with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First known U.S. Omicron case detected in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News