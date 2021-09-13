Argyle man accused of driving drunk, with revoked license

ARGYLE — An Argyle man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving drunk with a revoked license.

State police stopped Robert D. Carota, 56, as he traveled down state Route 197 in Argyle at about 10:10 p.m. The trooper could smell alcohol on his breath and observed signs of impairment, according to a news release.

Carota refused to complete field sobriety tests. A records check also found he was driving with a revoked license, police said.

Carota was taken to the state police Greenwich station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%.

He was charged with felony counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and DWI-prior conviction. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Argyle Town Court on Aug. 12.

