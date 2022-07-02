Appellate court upholds conviction for Moreau man who shot, paralyzed neighbor

MOREAU — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of the Moreau man who shot and paralyzed a neighbor in October 2017.

Joey M. Castro was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2018 to 36 2/3 to 46 years in state prison after being convicted of felony assault, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and failure to register a weapon.

Castro shot Michael Desnoyers on Oct. 8, 2017 in Desnoyers’ garage. The incident stemmed from a dispute at a party. Castro made lewd comments to Desnoyers’ girlfriend, Rebecca Lackey.

Castro was also making remarks about boxing skills with Desnoyers’ stepson Charles Miles. Castro later became irate, left the party and returned with an AR-15-style rifle, firing eight shots into the garage. Desnoyers was struck in the back and paralyzed.

Castro’s attorney, William Montgomery, filed an appeal with the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department on multiple issues.

During the trial, Montgomery had tried to cast doubt on whether his client fired the gun because he has an identical twin brother named Jeffrey Castro.

In the appeal, Montgomery said that positive identification of Joey Castro was impossible in the low level of light outside the garage and the fact that he has a twin brother. However, the court rejected this argument on the grounds that witnesses at trial testified that the brothers were wearing different clothing and they were distinguishable in the way their voices sounded. In addition, the victim stated that he could see Castro’s face light up every time he shot the gun.

The justices also rejected the claim that Montgomery was not able to introduce an argument that Castro was under the influence of prescription medication. He took the anti-depression and anxiety drugs Paxil and trazodone.

They said that Castro had been arraigned in Saratoga County Court in April 2018 and did not file notice of a psychiatric defense until August 2018 — well after the 30-day required by statute. However, the court did allow the introduction of a video containing an interview by police in which Castro was exhibiting concerning behaviors.

The trial was postponed a month to allow Castro to be examined. However, Castro’s attorney did not authorize the release of records or allow prosecutors to speak with his medical providers. The appellate justices said that the defense cannot attempt to use a mental condition as a defense at trial, but not release the pertinent information.

The appellate justices also rejected Montgomery’s argument that the state police had elicited involuntary statements from Castro when he was in custody.

The appellate court also dismissed the claim that Castro’s sentence was excessive. They wrote: “although he County Court imposed the maximum allowable prison sentence for each conviction, given the abhorrent conduct and grievous injury to the victim, and the risk of serious injury faced by Lackey and Miles due to defendant’s actions, we decline his invitation to reduce his sentence in the interest of justice.”

The appellate court did find in Castro’s favor on one issue. Montgomery had also challenged the conviction of failure to register an assault rifle on the grounds that testimony at trial showed that Jeffrey Castro had purchased the weapon and owns it, although he allowed his brother to use it.

The appellate justices agreed and dismissed the charge on the grounds that “the evidence was not legally sufficient to support the conviction.”

The matter was sent back to Saratoga County Court for further proceedings. Castro has not been incarcerated. His attorney, William Montgomery, got a stay of the sentence pending appeal. He has been released on $250,000 bond.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-0687.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.