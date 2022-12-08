Appeals court upholds sentence in 2017 killing of Fort Ann grandmother

FORT EDWARD — A midlevel state appeals court has upheld a Fort Ann man's 15-year-to-life sentence for killing his 95-year-old grandmother in her West Fort Ann home in 2017.

Kevin Gonyea appealed to have the charges "vacated" based on the "ineffective assistance of counsel," to which the Washington County Court denied the motion without a hearing, according to a Dec. 1 ruling by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court.

"Defendant (Gonyea) contends that his counsel's failure to pursue various pretrial hearings and to submit written arguments on his Huntley motion rendered his representation ineffective," the ruling states.

A Huntley motion refers to a request for a hearing in which a lawyer argues to suppress a statement on the grounds that it was illegally obtained.

"We find such arguments are without merit, as defendant does not identify any specific incriminating statements that would have likely been suppressed, and counsel was not required to make motions that would ultimately prove futile," the ruling states.

Gonyea's wife, Melissa Gonyea, was also sentenced in 2018 to serve up to 10 years for disposing the towel that was used by Kevin to smother Leona Twiss. At the time of Twiss' death, the couple was living with her and caring for her as she had advanced dementia.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he was not surprised by the appeals court decision.

"(Washington County) Judge Kelly McKeighan had denied his (Gonyea's) motion without a hearing and the court found that was appropriate discretionary decision made by the court and then rejected his claims of ineffective assistance," he said.

Jordan said that any statement given that is a result of law enforcement questioning is subject to review by a court to make sure it was not obtained in violation of the defendant's rights.

"In the statement that he (Gonyea) wanted suppressed, he denies any involvement. So, the absurdity of the position was, 'You should have fought to suppress the statement I gave where for three hours I denied not having been involved with the murder,'" he said.

Gonyea's attorney, Marlene Tuczinski, did not return a Post-Star phone call Thursday seeking comment.

At the sentencing hearing in 2018, Twiss' niece Tammy Colvin gave a victim's impact statement and described her as a loving woman.

“She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to a lot of people,” Colvin said. “She was one who cared more for others than herself — always making sure people had what they needed.”