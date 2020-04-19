Appeals court upholds life sentence for persistent felon who sexually assaulted teen in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Sunday that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has upheld the sexual assault convictions of Shannon C. Dickinson, who is serving a life sentence in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Queensbury motel room after giving her alcohol.
The appeals court’s decision will result in Dickinson, of Fort Ann, serving the remainder of a 15-years-to-life sentence for 2016 convictions in Warren County Court for sexual abuse, luring of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.
Dickinson was convicted of the charges following a trial before Warren County Judge John Hall, who sentenced Dickinson as a persistent felon because of a criminal record that included multiple felony convictions and stretched over 27 years. Hall had called Dickinson a “career criminal.”
The appeals court unanimously rejected Dickinson’s arguments that he did not get a fair trial, that evidence was not sufficient to convict him of the weightiest charges and that DNA evidence was improperly used against him. The court also found that a sentence of up to life in prison was appropriate.
"The court properly determined that defendant's history and character and the nature and circumstances of his criminal conduct are such that extended incarceration and lifetime supervision of him are warranted to best serve the public interest," Appellate Division Justice Michael Lynch wrote.
Dickinson, 48, is eligible for release from prison in July 2030.
The decision was one of two Warren County serious felony convictions affirmed Thursday by the Appellate Division, according the news release from Warren County.
The court also upheld felony assault and strangulation convictions for Scott G. Baber, who attacked a woman he knew in Lake George, seriously injuring her. He also was convicted after a trial in Warren County Court, and was sentenced to 14 years in state prison.
Warren County Second Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Nealon handled the appeals.
"These are two very important cases," Carusone stated in the news release. "I commend the work of ADA Rebecca Nealon. Her appellate advocacy on these cases and the court's decisions spare the victims from having to re-live these awful chapters in their lives."
