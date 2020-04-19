Appeals court upholds life sentence for persistent felon who sexually assaulted teen in Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Sunday that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has upheld the sexual assault convictions of Shannon C. Dickinson, who is serving a life sentence in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Queensbury motel room after giving her alcohol.

The appeals court’s decision will result in Dickinson, of Fort Ann, serving the remainder of a 15-years-to-life sentence for 2016 convictions in Warren County Court for sexual abuse, luring of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.

Dickinson was convicted of the charges following a trial before Warren County Judge John Hall, who sentenced Dickinson as a persistent felon because of a criminal record that included multiple felony convictions and stretched over 27 years. Hall had called Dickinson a “career criminal.”

The appeals court unanimously rejected Dickinson’s arguments that he did not get a fair trial, that evidence was not sufficient to convict him of the weightiest charges and that DNA evidence was improperly used against him. The court also found that a sentence of up to life in prison was appropriate.