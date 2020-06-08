Appeals court upholds convictions for man serving sentence for narcotics dealing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A state appeals court has upheld the convictions and sentence for a man who sold illegal narcotics in Warren County, District Attorney Jason Carusone announced on Monday.

The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Brent C. King’s claims that there were procedural errors that led to him pleading guilty.

King, a three-time felon, is serving a prison sentence for two felony drug convictions in Warren County that stemmed from the sale and possession of crack cocaine.

King, a Schenectady resident, pleaded guilty to counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with two arrests in Queensbury in a matter of months, according to a news release.

King pleaded guilty in August 2017 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after an arrest at a Queensbury motel in May 2016. He was sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

The following month, he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for a crack cocaine sale last year in Queensbury. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison followed by 3 years on parole, to be served consecutively to the other sentence.