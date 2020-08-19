Appeals court upholds conviction in case where juror sent love letter to patrol officer after trial

QUEENSBURY — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of man found with 7 grams of cocaine and illegal brass knuckles during a 2017 traffic stop on the Northway.

Aaron L. Hightower is serving 11 1/2 to 15 years in state prison after his conviction. Hightower appealed the conviction on a variety of grounds, including that one of the jurors had sent a love letter with photographs of herself to a deputy who testified in the case.

She wrote that he was “charming, funny and charismatic” and she was “completely smitten” with him during his testimony.

Hightower’s lawyer, Martin McGuinness, filed an appeal in the Appellate Division Third Judicial Department, arguing that the juror based her decision in the case based upon her feelings for Patrol Officer Jeremy Coon, who handled the department’s police dog that discovered the drugs in Hightower’s car.

The appeals court ruled that a hearing was held after the letter came to light, during which the juror testified she did not know the deputy before the trial and based her decision upon his testimony.

“We agree with the county court that the juror’s feelings for the deputy did not prevent her from being unbiased, fair and impartial,” the judges wrote in an Aug. 13 decision.