Appeals court upholds conviction in case where juror sent love letter to patrol officer after trial

QUEENSBURY — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of man found with 7 grams of cocaine and illegal brass knuckles during a 2017 traffic stop on the Northway.
Aaron L. Hightower is serving 11 1/2 to 15 years in state prison after his conviction. Hightower appealed the conviction on a variety of grounds, including that one of the jurors had sent a love letter with photographs of herself to a deputy who testified in the case.
She wrote that he was “charming, funny and charismatic” and she was “completely smitten” with him during his testimony.
Hightower’s lawyer, Martin McGuinness, filed an appeal in the Appellate Division Third Judicial Department, arguing that the juror based her decision in the case based upon her feelings for Patrol Officer Jeremy Coon, who handled the department’s police dog that discovered the drugs in Hightower’s car.
The appeals court ruled that a hearing was held after the letter came to light, during which the juror testified she did not know the deputy before the trial and based her decision upon his testimony.
“We agree with the county court that the juror’s feelings for the deputy did not prevent her from being unbiased, fair and impartial,” the judges wrote in an Aug. 13 decision.
The appellate judges also dismissed Hightower’s other claims that officers did not have grounds to search his car and conducted an illegal strip search.
Hightower was arrested on Feb. 12, 2016.
A Warren County Sheriff’s deputy observed a car that appeared to be outside its lane on Route 9 in Queensbury. The officer followed the car, but lost it after stopping at a red light. State Police then spotted the car on the Northway in Warren County and followed it.
Hightower was stopped in the southbound lane near Exit 20 just after 2 a.m. when he threw a lighted cigarette out of the car's window. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer spelled marijuana, even with the windows rolled up, and that led to the search of the vehicle, according to the decision. The police dog also smelled the presence of marijuana.
At the State Police barracks, Hightower was strip-searched and cocaine and marijuana was found.
Hightower continued to deny he had marijuana on his person, but the judges found that the strip-search was justified.
“Although the trooper clearly made a mistake in his grand jury testimony, defendant did not show that this was prosecutorial wrongdoing or fraudulent conduct,” he said.
He also claimed his sentence was excessive, but the court found that argument to be without merit as the sentence was within the statutory range.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.